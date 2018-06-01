Man in hospital after shooting on Folsom Street

A man walked into a nearby hospital after being shot at 8:45 p.m. Friday at 21st and Folsom, police said.

“I don’t how he got there but the victim walked into the hospital,” said SFPD spokesperson Officer Joseph Tomlinson. He said the man’s condition is stable. He declined to say if the hospital was San Francisco General.

Tomlinson said the victim told police he was walking down Folsom Street when he was shot, but he refused to give any further information.

Roberto Fernandez, who was playing soccer at Jose Coronado playground at the time, said he saw a silver or beige coup stop near the corner of 21st and Folsom streets.

He then heard three or four gunshots and saw the car speed off eastbound toward Potrero Avenue. “He sped off at like 80 miles an hour,” Fernandez said.

“The shots weren’t loud,” he added. “We weren’t sure what to think and we kept playing.”

Tomlinson said police had no information regarding potential suspects.