Supervisor Ronen unveils measure to combat Trump policies in San Francisco

In an effort to combat discriminatory practices, Supervisor Hillary Ronen filed a proposed ballot measure Tuesday that would provide protections for members of marginalized and minority groups that may have been affected by the Trump Administration’s policies.

If passed, it would allow the city to monitor activity at the local level and verify that resources are not being used for ICE deportation raids or in actions that infringe on the rights of city residents.

“In the context of what is happening in Washington, we have to be vigilant in protecting our city and our residents. Considering the irrational and cruel decisions coming down from the federal government, we have to take a stand now, ” Ronen said in a press release.

The measure has the support of four supervisors and will be on the November ballot. It was co-sponsored by Supervisors Norman Yee, Katy Trang and Sandra Fewer.

Under the proposal’s text, every February a yearly report will be given to the mayor that details what federal actions have discriminated against marginalized groups that include ethnicity, gender and sexual identities.

Individual city departments would then audit their own departments to discover if they have directly or indirectly used city funds or resources that have aided the federal government in the enforcement of discriminatory laws.

The departments would then report to the Board of Supervisors on how or why these departments helped federal enforcement.

With this information, the Board of Supervisors would consider whether it is necessary to create a city ordinance to prohibit such activity. This includes keeping certain programs funded that may have been affected by the federal budget.

The measure would also maintain the city’s sanctuary status that provides protections for immigrant communities.