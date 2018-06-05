Ongoing coverage of the June 5 mayoral election (check back often)

FIRST POSTED 5:13 P.M. SCROLL DOWN FOR UPDATES

In, perhaps, the perfect analogy for San Francisco in 2018, voters residing in the heart of the Mission can cast their ballots at Laundré, the sparsely decorated, upscale cafe and laundromat. Tattooed baristas whip up $2.70 cups of coffee and $15 vegan rice bowls a few feet away from voters hunched over in their booths, hacking away at the city’s oversize ballots.

This is a cafe without much in the way of decor. And, today, it was a voting place without much in the way of voters. Polls close today at 8 p.m., but the final haul will, likely, fall well below 45 percent and may not come close to 40 percent. Voters attempting to register in the last minute and cast a ballot at City Hall are facing DMV-like conditions. But observers glancing at the voting rolls at the Martin Luther King Marcus Garvey apartments and Pitts Plaza housing projects — home of thousands of registered voters residing in the heart of London Breed’s District 5 — noted that fewer than 10 people living there had shown up to vote as of late afternoon. For all the money that has been poured into this election, canvassers are not to be seen here – in a community you’d expect to be lousy with them.

Not quite 81,000 mail ballots found their way back to City Hall by June 4 — around a quarter of all registered voters. Experts we spoke with anticipated 40,000 or 50,000 voters would hit the booths today, and perhaps 40,000 more would drop off mail ballots. Of the 81,000-odd votes already accounted for, campaign number-crunchers told us two-thirds hailed from San Franciscans aged 50 or more, a quarter of them are Chinese, and 55 percent own their homes. That’s a pretty moderate-leaning group.

So, as we wrote earlier today, a hell of a lot is riding on how the leading candidates stack up after those early votes are announced. If London Breed only holds a narrow to middling lead over Mark Leno and Jane Kim in the early absentee voting, it figures to be a lengthy and intriguing night, and the precursor to an extended period of nerve-wracking days and weeks. Mayor Mark Farrell is purportedly expecting to stay on in Room 200 into the middle of July; fully tallying all the votes in our ranked-choice system will take a bit of time.

That tally will be revealed tonight at about 8:45 p.m. About two hours after that, the Department of Elections will release an updated total with totals from polling places. A third report will follow adding more election-day totals. And a fourth and final report of the day will come at around midnight, incorporating preliminary ranked-choice voting permutations.

All night long, you can check back on this article for updates. Managing editor Joe Eskenazi will be working the phones and analyzing the data — and not just for the mayoral race, but for all the propositions, the District 8 contest, and whatever else you’ve got. Reporters Lea Fabro, Mallory Newman, Abraham Rodriguez, and Charlotte Silver will be on the town, at election-night parties, City Hall, and anywhere else they need to be. Check out our Twitter feed and Instagram page all night long as well.

Update, 5:20 p.m.: Angela Alioto’s staff told Mission Local’s Mallory Newman that the mayoral aspirant is “currently praying.” Prior to that, she was well-received at John’s Grill and will be at Adeline restaurant tonight, watching as returns come in. Alioto’s son, Joe Alioto Veronese, says he keeps telling his mom that, “the worst-case scenario is that she wins.” That would mean less time for grandchildren and horses and traveling and more time for stepping into a very difficult job. Meanwhile, at City Hall, Abraham Rodriguez says those who waited until today to register and vote are looking at hour-long waits in line — and, per Rodriguez, that’s just “the first line.”

Update, 5:50 p.m.: Department of Elections boss John Arntz appears to have been blindsided by a heavy turnout of City Hall voters. He told Abraham Rodriguez that this is a “presidential”-level turnout. On Election Day 2016, some 5,000 voters cast a ballot at City Hall. Arntz expects to see several thousand do so today. He says lines were nonexistent prior to 1 p.m., but swelled up to amusement park levels in the time since.

This level of turnout does not appear to be translating across the city, however. Voting is still light at polling places and the number of mail ballots dropped off is tens of thousands fewer than during presidential contests.

Rodriguez, himself a day-of-election voter, happily reports the estimated wait time has now dropped to half an hour. YIMBY party volunteers are rewarding patient voters by handing out snacks.

Update, 6:35 p.m.: Mission Local’s Mallory Newman caught up with London Breed on California and Davis Streets. When asked for a prediction, the candidate demurred. “I’m trying not to get caught up in predictions because you just never know. A poll is just a moment a time; it’s just a small sampling and you never know what’s going to happen.” Breed also has no regrets. “At this point, no. You know, it’s politics. It is what it is. I’m just disappointed in a lot of the misinformation and it’s just out there and you can’t control it. It happens to everybody.”

At this point, passersby shouted “You got two votes on Ortega Street! I woulda voted four times if I could.”