Neighborhood notes: Salad grows on Valencia, Pablo Sandoval and a memorial for Rene Yañez

Mixt salads arrive in SF

The people who arrived at Mixt’s grand opening on Friday afternoon knew what they were doing. The SF salad chain already offers its boutique DIY salad bar and a menu of seasonally designed salads at eight other locations in the city– in addition to two trucks that serve pre-ordered salads. Its Mission patrons knew the drill as they lined up to eat their veggies.

Mixt has moved into the into the corner of Valencia and 20th, a location that has been vacant since the summer of 2016, when the Mexican cantina La Rondalla quietly closed. Their neighbors have given them a warm welcome since arriving, says Brigitte Brady-Harris, a spokesperson for the restaurant. “This first thing people say is they’re happy to have a healthy option that’s fast.” CS

Pablo Sandoval at Back to the Picture

The Panda, Pablo Sandoval, playing second base with the Giants lately, will be at 934 Valencia St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, for a public signing event. Bring your memorabilia or get a picture with the Giant!

Any Item: $79.00

Photo Ops: $59.00 LC

An informal memorial for Rene Yañez

The Mission lost Rene Yañez, an incredible artist, curator and lover of inventiveness this week. His legacy will be celebrated at Casa Bonampak at 1051 Valencia St. Saturday at 7 p.m. in an informal community gathering.

The organizers invite you to bring candles, flowers, instruments, poetry food and drinks to share.

A more formal memorial will be held sometime in July. LC