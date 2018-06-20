Developer threatens to sue as SF Supes delay Mission project

Robert Tillman, the self-described “newbie developer,” was on Tuesday foiled again by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in his efforts to develop a 75-unit building on Mission Street between 25th and 26th streets. It is currently the site of a laundromat he owns.
The board voted unanimously to uphold an appeal of the project, saying that not enough analysis has been undertaken regarding the effects of the proposed eight-story structure’s shadows, which it would cast over the playgrounds of a neighboring preschool. That area is slated to be used as public space in the near future.
It’s unclear how the city will proceed with the additional review — or how long it will take. Tillman says he plans to sue the city, depending on whether the city can justify the delay through its findings in its additional shadow analysis.
“My only alternative, if I want to take this project through, is to file a lawsuit against the city,” he said following Tuesday’s decision. He said that he has exhausted all administrative avenues and has no other option.
The decision is only the latest chapter in a fierce battle over whether the 75-unit project — which would price 11 percent of its units as affordable — will ultimately come to fruition. The Planning Commission approved the project in November, but a final green light was delayed at the Board of Supervisors in February, pending a study of whether the building was a historic resource.
Under state law, Tillman was allowed to add more units to his project while lowering the overall affordable component to 11 percent, from the 12 percent then required by the city.
Many longtime Mission District residents argue that the project will only further the gentrification and displacement in the once predominantly working-class Latino neighborhood — concerns District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen ultimately sympathized with at the meeting. Pro-housing advocates, meanwhile, argued that the major hurdles the project has faced are indicative of why housing is drastically underbuilt here.
Tillman charged that Tuesday’s action by the Board of Supervisors was potentially illegal. His attorney, David H. Blackwell, outlined his case in an 11-page letter sent to the board on Monday. “There’s nothing else I can do; they have made their decision,” Tillman told Mission Local following Tuesday’s proceedings. “They have to come up with findings that justify their decision, and they’re going to have a difficult time doing that.”
Ronen took issue with the fact that the environmental review, which did analyze the effects of the proposed building’s shadows on the schoolyards, did not consider the shadow’s impacts on the schoolyards when they become public space. This is the plan under the city’s forthcoming Shared Schoolyards Program. The program would open school playgrounds to the general public during non-school hours.
The decision followed a public comment session in which the project’s opponents expressed worry over its potential impacts on Zaida T. Rodriguez Preschool, which sits on Bartlett Street behind the proposed site. Opponents argued the constructions will kick up dust and noise, as well as shadows once the project is built.
They also bemoaned the loss of their neighborhood. “This project does sit in the middle of many of our community anchors,” one opponent to the project said during public comment. “None of the people who have lived here are going to move into that building.”
Scott Weaver, a lawyer for the merchant’s association Calle 24, which filed the appeal on the project, argued that the shadows, dust and noise would affect the students at the school. “Has the city done all that it can to make sure the children are safe?” he asked.
Weaver also argued that the number of units developed in the Mission has surpassed what is allowed by a city plan for the neighborhood — called the Eastern Neighborhoods Plan — creating no need for the development.
Officials from the city’s Planning Department refuted Weaver’s argument. They said that their environmental review concluded that the project’s construction would not have a negative impact on the children – and the shadows would not negatively affect the students. They also said the project was consistent with the city’s interpretation of the Eastern Neighborhoods Plan.
Ronen did not take issue with those specific findings. She, instead, focused on shadows on the schoolyard as a potential public space. Before moving to uphold the appeal, however, she indicated that her decision to continue the matter ultimately rested with the community’s concerns.
To supporters of the appeal, mostly longtime Mission District residents, she said: “I hear you and the pain that’s been caused from the uneven development in the Mission [that] has decimated the community and changed it in ways that are unfair to low-income and Latino community.”
She also took aim at Tillman. “He is exploiting the process for his own personal gain,” she said. “He knows he can get more money if he can sell this land if it’s entitled than when it’s not.”
Tillman told Mission Local that his intentions have never been a secret. He said he has, on multiple occasions, offered to sell the land to anyone who wants to use it for affordable housing.
For Tillman, however, any affordable housing there would come at a market-rate price.
As such, he claims he’s already turned down a not-yet-financed $9 million offer by the Mission Economic Development Agency. Tillman said the offer was only 50 percent of the property’s value.
“I want to maximize value on something I own,” he said.
But now, to do so, he will have to wait a bit longer.
Hillary Ronen really knows how to increase my property value and easily allows me to increase rents on my tenants!!! Chaching! Chaching! Thanks Hillary! Thanks MEDA! Thanks Calle 24!!!
I’ll send you a nice Christmas gift. Woohooo! Love ya! Hope you continue to block all developments because that is why I voted for you!
Ridiculous – all around! – especially Ronen’s reaction to the shadow study (apparently, shadows will act differently based on whom their shadows are cast, following her logic). Tillman should sue Calle 24 and MEDA for rackateering – colluding to keep the value of his property low. God forbid we lose another laundromat (FYI, there’ s another one not 100 yards away on 25th).
Business as usual in the Mission. If the shadows were really an issue why wasn’t this addressed in a prior meeting? You force this guy to jump through 10 hoops, then come up with a BS historic resource argument, then come up with a BS shadow argument. Why aren’t all of these issues adjudicated at once? It’s like double jeopardy except its actually quintuple jeopardy. Either Ronen is grossly incompetent or she is purposely abusing the system to come up with arguments one by one to delay delay delay. Good luck Mr. Tillman! Shame on you Ms. Ronen.
Here is what is in the record from the Planning Department regarding my project. Essentially, the Board of Supervisors “made up” a CEQA affect that is not legally a CEQA effect. The City Attorney will have a very hard time drafting the required “findings” to support this decision.
SHADOW
Although not required by CEQA, in San Francisco the environmental review of projects includes an analysis of whether new shadow from a proposed project would affect the use and enjoyment of parks or open spaces that are publically accessible.
There are 143 public schools and approximately 110 private schools in San Francisco. In general, schoolyards are not considered to be publically accessible, as they are only accessible to the students, faculty, and staff associated with the school. As such, shadow on schoolyards is typically not evaluated as part of CEQA review in San Francisco. However, over 40 public schools citywide are currently enrolled in the San Francisco Shared Schoolyard Project. Information on the Shared Schoolyard Project may be found at http://www.sfsharedschoolyard.org/. Only schoolyards that are enrolled in the Shared Schoolyard Project are considered to be publically accessible, and participating schoolyards are included as public open spaces within the shadow analysis for CEQA review. The Zaida T. Rodriguez School located next to the Project site is not a participating schoolyard; thus, shadow effects of the proposed project on the Zaida T. Rodriguez schoolyard are not considered environmental impacts under CEQA. This issue is further discussed in the Department’s February 5, 2018 appeal response (pages 28 and 29). Accordingly, the CPE initial study did not find any significant shadow impacts that are peculiar to the Project or Project site that were not previously disclosed in the Eastern Neighborhoods PEIR.
Although shadow effects of the Project on non-publically accessible schoolyards are not considered environmental impacts under CEQA, the Project sponsor retained a shadow consultant to prepare a quantitative shadow analysis in accordance with the Department’s shadow analysis methodology that evaluates the shadow effects of the project on the two nearby schoolyards for informational purposes (RWDI, Shadow Analysis 2918 Mission Street, February 7, 2018 – included as Attachment G). The Zaida T. Rodriguez School is comprised of two campuses. The 2950 Mission Street main campus is located to the south of the Project site, and includes an approximately 4,500-square-foot schoolyard located on the western side of the building fronting Osage Alley. The 421 Bartlett Street annex is located across Osage Alley to the west of the Project site, with its approximately 2,000-square-foot schoolyard located on the eastern side of the building, also fronting Osage Alley, as shown in the figure below.
The shadow analysis shows that the proposed Project would not cast any new shadows on the 2950 Mission Street campus schoolyard between 8:59 a.m. and 4:44 p.m. on any day of the year. Outside of these hours, morning and evening shadows would fall on the northeastern corner of the schoolyard area; however, this location is used for staff parking and storage and not as a play area. With respect to the 421 Bartlett Street annex, the proposed Project would cast new shadows on the schoolyard in the morning throughout the year. Shadows would range in duration from 143 minutes to 273 minutes and would not occur after 11:51 a.m. on any day of the year. The duration of shadow varies with the time of year. In general, the maximum area of shading occurs before 9 a.m., and by 11 a.m., one quarter of the schoolyard or less would be shadowed. Mature trees on the schoolyard currently shade portions of the schoolyard during the mornings.
Development projects located in proximity to schools is not an unusual circumstance in San Francisco. As discussed above, shadow on schoolyards that are not publicly accessible open space is not an environmental impact under CEQA. Accordingly, environmental review of other development projects that shade schoolyards throughout the city have determined that such effects are not physical environmental impacts. Accordingly, the CPE initial study did not find any significant shadow impacts that are peculiar to the Project or Project site that were not previously disclosed in the Eastern Neighborhoods PEIR.
This line is inaccurate:
“Under state law, Tillman was allowed to add more units to his project while lowering the overall affordable component to 11 percent, from the 12 percent then required by the city.”
The project complies with San Francisco’s Proposition C. I am providing 14.5% on site affordability required by San Francisco on the base 55 unit project, which results in 8 affordable units. There there is no on site required affordability on the 20 units awarded under the State Density Bonus Program.
To comply with the State Density Bonus Law, 7 of affordable units (11% of 55 units) are Very Low Income (50% AMI) and 1 of the units is Low Income (55% AMI).