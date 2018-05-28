Stabbing at Dolores Park leaves one injured, four arrested

Four men were arrested after a stabbing at Dolores Park yesterday evening that left one person injured, police said.

The male victim, who police didn’t identify, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SFPD Spokesperson Robert Rueca could not provide details about the ages or identities of the four suspects. Right now, their charges are also unclear.

Rueca said that police responded to the park at around 7:20 p.m. and found the victim suffering from injuries “like from a sharp object.”

He declined to offer details on what precipitated the fight or where at the park it took place.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.