Shooting on 26th and Guerrero sends two to the hospital

Officers inspect evidence near the corner of 26th and Guerrero. Photo by Julian Mark

A drive-by shooting outside of a church at 26th and Guerrero sent two victims to the hospital around midnight Sunday. The victims, two men ages 21 and 43, are in non-life-threatening condition.

No arrests have been made. Police believe the suspects are two men in their 20s.

Witnesses described hearing around six to eight gunshots shortly after midnight, as well as the screeching of tires and some screaming.

Some 10 police cars responded shortly after, a neighbor said.

At around 12:30 a.m. the scene was crawling with about 15 police officers, some inspecting evidence — two black shoes and other clothing strewn among evidence markers — near First Samoan Congregational, where a witness said a funeral had been wrapping up late.

Both victims were transported to San Francisco General Hospital, an officer on scene said.

Police would not comment on whether the shooting was gang-related, citing an ongoing investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.



