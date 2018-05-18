Pit bulls in Dolores Park bite dog and humans

No pit bulls here. A peaceful day in Dolores Park in September, 2017. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Four humans and a Lhasa Apso named Bloom were injured by a couple of off-leash pit bulls at Dolores Park this past Sunday, police report. The injuries, including those of the Lhasa Apso, were non-life-threatening.

As police tell it, two pit bulls — one brown and one grey — were in an off-leash dog run at the park when the dogs attacked the small dog, named Bloom.

In an attempt to break up the alleged assault by the two pit bulls, three residents from Culver City, California — a 43-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman — sustained bite wounds on their hands.

A 23-year-old woman, a San Francisco resident, was bitten on one of her hands.

Three of the victims — it’s not clear which ones — were treated at the hospital.

Bloom sustained bite wounds on her back and was treated by a veterinarian.

The owner of the pit bulls fled the scene, and was last seen heading north on Noe Street.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.



