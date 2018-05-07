Last Thursday for Listen Local, we spoke with Stacie Powers Cuellar, the executive director at Brava, about new cabaret space at the theater — a miniature theater space that will feature music, comedy, and live theater.
Listen Local: A chat with Brava’s executive director about its new cabaret
Brava Executive Director Stacie Powers Cuellar at the Bff.fm studio. Photo by Julian Mark
