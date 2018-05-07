Listen Local: A chat with Brava’s executive director about its new cabaret

Brava Executive Director Stacie Powers Cuellar at the Bff.fm studio. Photo by Julian Mark
By Posted

Last Thursday for Listen Local, we spoke with Stacie Powers Cuellar, the executive director at Brava, about new cabaret space at the theater — a miniature theater space that will feature music, comedy, and live theater.

Filed under: Art, Featured, Front Page, ListenLoc@l, Mobile, Newsletter, Today's Mission, Topics

Tagged:

You may also like:

Something to add?

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy