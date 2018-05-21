Digging into the legislative record of SF’s mayoral candidates (Via SF Examiner)

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez from the Examiner has an excellent piece looking into the legislative histories of mayoral candidates Mark Leno, Jane Kim and London Breed.

San Francisco, it’s time to do some homework on this year’s mayoral race.

Toss those flimflam-filled political mailers. Ignore the TV ads. This is the real deal: the mayoral candidates by the numbers.

Herein, you’ll find a rundown of the city laws principally authored by supervisors Jane Kim and London Breed and former Supervisor Mark Leno.

Because each of the leading mayoral candidates either is or was a city lawmaker, this is one crucial metric of their performance: In their time in local office, how many laws did they author, what problems did they address and how much impact did they have? While the last question is a bit elusive, my hope is to spell out their legislative records so you can make up your own mind.

READ MORE