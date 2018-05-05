Weekend calendar: Cinco de Mayo edition

Cinco De Mayo is upon us, and if you’re interested in having a unique celebration look at these Saturday events

S.F. Cinco de Mayo Celebration

The official Cinco de Mayo celebration takes place this Saturday between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Valencia street. The festivities will take place between 21st and 24th streets and Valencia with food, music and a whole lot of vendors.

Located at Valencia St. and 24th St.

MexAM Fest

A celebration of Mexican American artists, MexAM Fest has events scattered throughout the city. Events include an exhibition at the Mexican Consulate and at the Mexican Museum plus a dance night at Calle 11.

Lowrider Car Show at John O’Connell High School

Cars are tools for everyday living, but they’re also a lifestyle of their own. Just ask any guy or gal with a Lowrider. You’ll have that chance at the Cinco De Mayo Lowrider Car Show at John O’Connell High School, where over a hundred vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles will be on display for everyone to enjoy. Enjoy these works of art between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Located at 2355 Folsom St.

Pop-up Art N Craft @ The Lab

Find unique items and rare gifts at the Pop! Market art fair, featuring local artists and musicians selling their wares in the Mission district. Nearly 40 vendors will be showcasing their finest products available.

Located at The Lab, 2948 16th St.

First Caturdays at Dolores Park

In San Francisco, cats and small dogs dominate the pet landscape. But cats would much rather plot global domination than enjoy a sunny day. Enter Caturday, a midday gathering at Dolores Park filled with cats! Cats on leashes, wearing hats and a bunch of other cool feline stuff at the first ever Caturday. Hours are from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Free Comic Book Day

Saturday is also Free Comic Book day and is celebrated across San Francisco. Free comics will be available at Mission: Comics and Art. They will also be raising money for 826 Valencia, a non-profit that helps children with their writing skills. Hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at Mission: Comics and Art, 2250 Mission St.

Ay Chihuahua! Free adoptions for Cinco de Mayo!

End your Cinco de Mayo daytime festivities by adopting a new family member at Muttville. All adoption fees are waived for anyone wanting to adopt a Chihuahua. Dogs at Muttville are older dogs who are looking for a second chance. Show up between noon to 4 p.m. and any adoption fees will be waived.

San Francisco Tonight!

Experience comedy right here in the Mission, as Stage Werx hosts an improv night where YOU pick the topic! Guests are given a newspaper and a pair of scissors and are asked to cut out headlines. The comedians then pick the best ones for a night of laughs. Doors open at 10:15 p.m. and tickets are $10.

Located at Stage Werx, 446 Valencia St.

Wonderland: The epic immersive experience

Take a trip down the rabbit hole and retrace Alice’s steps as you venture into an enhanced version of Wonderland. Using theatrics and special effects, you and two other friends can experience a unique voyage into fantasy lands inspired by Alice in Wonderland, complete with secret doors and giant mushrooms. Tickets are $75 each and directions to the entrance are printed on the tickets.

A/V Visions 3 @ Gray Area

Fancy getting into a different zone this weekend? Gray Area will be hosting Mutek SF, a festival dedicated to digital creativity. This Saturday they’ll be molding the techno ambient sounds of Tim Hecker and the performance visuals of Woulg and Push 1 stop. Expect psychedelic visuals, dubby sounds and introspective tunes in a theater setting.

Located at Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.

Lavay Smith and her Red Hot Skillet Lickers

Still want music, but into a classic sound? Lavay Smith and her jazz band will be playing at Red Poppy Art House from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. covering styles from the 20s to the 50s.

Tickets start at $20.

Located at Red Poppy Art House, 2698 Folsom St.