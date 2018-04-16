Two separate SF Mission Street stabbings leave men fighting for lives

A 57-year-old man was left in life-threatening condition on Sunday after nine men swarmed him and assaulted him with a “knife and other blunt objects” near 17th and Mission streets at around 6:13 a.m, police say.

The suspects, all of unknown age, fled after the assault. The man was transported to the hospital, and no arrests have been made.

Earlier, on Friday at around 3:20 p.m., three men chased a 26-year-old man into a building near 17th and Mission streets and stabbed him.

The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The three suspects, all believed to be in their early 20s, fled the scene. No arrests have been made.