Two kidnappings in one night in SF’s Mission

A man and a woman were arrested for taking a 17-year-old woman into a car against her will on 19th and Capp streets at 3 a.m. Sunday, police say.

The 17-year-old was standing on the corner as the suspects’ car approached. As two of the suspects jumped out of the car and demanded the young woman get in, the victim noticed a third suspect in possession of a gun. The young victim got into the car, and the car drove away.

At some point, according to police, she escaped. Calls placed to police about specifics of the kidnapping and the suspects’ identities were not immediately returned. The victim reported no injuries.

Two hours earlier at 1 a.m. Sunday, and only blocks away at 20th and Shotwell streets, a 19-year-old woman was dragged into a car against her will by four suspects.

She was walking along the Shotwell Street when the car pulled up and the four suspects — two men ages 18 and 25, and two women ages 19 and 20, forced the young woman into the car.

The victim eventually escaped, although police did not say how. She reported no injuries.

No arrests were made, and it’s unclear if the two kidnapping were related.