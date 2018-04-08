Open Studios at the Pacific Felt Factory and elsewhere in the Mission

Today is the final day for viewing art at studios around the Mission District. Doors will be open from noon to 6 p.m. (See venues below.)
We stopped in at the Pacific Felt Factory at 2830 20th St. late Saturday and discovered compelling work by a number of artists including Brian Singer (someguy), Rodney Ewing, Beth Davila Waldman and Azucena Hernandez.
Here are a few photos, but each had plenty to show and most work in multiple mediums.
Other Group Studios:
- 1890 Bryant Street Studios (58 artists) — 1890 Bryant Street
- Alley Cat Gallery (2 artists) — 3036 24th St
- Army Lofts / Old Sears Building (2 artists) — 3435 Cesar Chavez
- Art Explosion Alabama (1 artist) — 744 Alabama St
- The Farm (4 artists) — 1458 San Bruno Avenue
- Pacific Felt Factory (8 artists) — 2830 20th st
- Project Artaud (7 artists) — 499 Alabama Street
- Red Brick Studio (7 artists) — 3265 17th street, 3rd Floor
Independent Artists showing at their studios:
- AOK Adam – 1116 Valencia Street
- Talavera Ballon – 3712 25th St
- Gustavo Barron – 3267 19th St., #4
- Nathalie Fabri – 1092 Capp st.
- Bjorn Kleemann – 2773 Folsom Street
- Carrie Leeb – 3283 25th Street
- Reddy Lieb – 3535 19th Street
- Paul Madonna – 151 Potrero Avenue
- Doug Rhodes – 23 clarion alley
- Calixto Robles – 151 potrero ave.
- Case – 2132 Folsom St, 1
Something to add?