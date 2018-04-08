Open Studios at the Pacific Felt Factory and elsewhere in the Mission

The materials for some of Brian Singer's pieces. Photo by Lydia Chávez
By Posted

Today is the final day for viewing art at studios around the Mission District. Doors will be open from noon to 6 p.m. (See venues below.)

We stopped in at the Pacific Felt Factory at 2830 20th St. late Saturday and discovered compelling work by a number of artists including Brian Singer (someguy),  Rodney Ewing, Beth Davila Waldman and Azucena Hernandez.

Here are a few photos, but each had plenty to show and most work in multiple mediums.

Brian Singer. Abraham Lincoln. 28 x 9.5 inches. Part of a series exploring gun violence and fetishism in America. This is the gun that was used to assassinate Abraham Lincoln. The images are printed with archival ink onto pages of books about Lincoln. The books are then cut up, pages are turned on their sides and ordered to reform the image of the gun. Photo from the artist’s Instagram account.

Beth Davila Waldman Desert Intersections No. 7, 2018. Acrylic on Plexiglas & panel, 20 x 24 inches. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Rodney Ewing, Stolen Moments, Collage, ink and dry pigment on paper, 77” x 55.5 “ (Framed). 2007. Photo from the artist’s website.

Azucena Hernandez. From the Ember series documenting the victims of police shootings. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Outside of the Pacific Felt Factory. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Other Group Studios:

Independent Artists showing at their studios:

