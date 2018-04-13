Neighborhood Notes: Valencia Street dryer fire, Mission Crit, and Equipto’s Timeless Cypher

Firefighters had the fire small fire contained around 10:30 a.m. Photo by Julian Mark

Dryer Fire on Valencia St.

A one-alarm fire caused by a couple of dryers at a laundromat near 19th and Valencia streets sent black smoke billowing onto the corridor at around 10:10 a.m. on Friday.

The fire was under control within five minutes, according to Acting Battalion Chief Mike Mullin, who was standing in front of the laundromat at 789 Valencia St. as firefighters were wrapping up their hoses.

Mullin reported no injuries, but he said the dryers probably wouldn’t make it. “They’re both a loss,” he said.

Shamus Du, 50, who lives near 19th and Valencia streets, saw the whole thing — black smoke “bailing out of the laundromat” and someone running out for safety.

Firefighters “told me to get away from the windows,” he said, sitting at a juice bar across the street.

Du suspected the fire had been caused by people sleeping inside the dryers. As he was doing his laundry there on Thursday morning, he said, he had to tell people who he saw resting inside the dryers to get out. “Now this morning it’s on fire,” he said.

SFPD Sgt. Jesse Oropeza, standing on scene, said Du’s suspicions were unlikely.

Likewise, Mullin said the fire was likely due to lint buildup. “Very common,” he said.

Mission Crit 5

It might be time to dust off your fixie and join some 250 professional and amateur road cyclists, track racers, and bike messengers as they race for 40-minutes around the Mission next Saturday, April 21.

The extravaganza is called Mission Crit, and this will be its fifth year pitting various fixed-gear bike enthusiasts against each other on a race course that spans Harrison, Treat, 17th, 18th, Mariposa and Alabama streets. It takes place from 4 to 10 p.m.

To participate, register here for $65. Registration closes this Sunday, April 15. Or join the thousands of spectators for free.

Cesar Chavez parade and street fair

Celebrate Cesar Chavez this Saturday, April 14, during a parade that starts at 11 a.m. at the 19th Street Dolores Park entrance and will rove down to 24th Street. There, a street fair featuring music, dancing, arts & crafts, and classic car show will run until 6 p.m.

La Cocina Conference

La Cocina, a kitchen incubator, will be hosting the La Cocina Conference next week, from Monday, April 16 to Wednesday, April 18. The conference is aimed at the discussion around the role of the food industry in economic development and issues around race, class and gender.

The event kicks off with a reception at Github on Monday evening. On Tuesday, foot writers, entrepreneurs, and chefs will give talks at the Golden Gate Club. And on Wednesday, the event will feature workshops at Impact Hub, as well as walking tours in several neighborhoods, including the Mission.

Get more details here.

Equipto’s Timeless Cypher #7

Join hip-hop artist Equipo and a bevy of talented local artists, poets, singers, rappers and comedians on Friday at Black & Brown for Justice, Peace & Equality (474 Valencia St.). The event is free, for all ages, and runs from 7 to 11:30 p.m.