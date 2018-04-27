Neighborhood Notes: St.Francis Fountain turns 100 years old and plans to close for a few weeks

St. Francis Fountain turns 100

St. Francis Fountain, the diner on the corner of 24th and York street, is hitting the Century mark.

The ice cream and lunch eatery has been at the same location since 1918, and to celebrate, owner Peter Hood said they’ll be giving the landmark a rest – it will be closing for four to six weeks to revamp the old place, buy new equipment and install new flooring.

“It’s like a party, you know?” he said. “When you’re going to have people over, you clean up so when they get there, they say ‘Hey nice place!’”

Hood is also the general manager of Boogaloo’s, which just recently reopened after lying dormant for two years. Having Boogaloos closed was an opportunity to take some staff to his other location, St. Francis Fountain, and have them train there.

With Boogaloo’s reopening, Hood said, he’ll have St. Francis staff work at Boogaloos while renovations take place.

He said he’s not sure when St. Francis will close, but he’ll post an announcement on the fountain’s website when the time comes.

“I might even get back in the kitchen,” Hood said.

Housing being built will benefit homeless

The city has selected Mercy Housing and Episcopal Community Services to lead a two-building 265-unit supportive housing development for homeless and formerly-homeless seniors.

The site, currently a parking lot at 1064-1068 Mission, was purchased by the city from the federal government. 100 of the housing units will be earmarked for seniors above the age of 62 dealing with chronic homelessness.

The site will also house an urgent care clinic, dental offices, a street medicine unit and homeless outreach services.

It is unclear when the project will begin construction, as many affordable housing projects in the city have hung in limbo for years.

Brava

This weekend, Brava will be hosting a presentation of “Untold,” a theatrical adaptation of the book “Untold Stories” by Kat Cockrill. The production explores the race, gender identities and reproductive rights of women, and will be held in Brava’s new cabaret space.

Showtimes: Starts at 8 pm Friday through Sunday at Brava Theater (2781 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110).

Tickets are $0-25.

Free classes coming up at ODC

To celebrate Bay Area Dance Week (April 27 – May 6), ODC is offering new students the opportunity to take any 3 classes for free. Returning students can also return and take one of the following classes for free as well: Afro Haitian, Rhythm & Motion Fusion, Hip Hop, Rhythm & Motion Fusion Essentials, Roryography and Salsa Workout. More info here: https://odc.dance/BADW

Celebrating children, books and literacy

The San Francisco Public Library invites families to the 19th Annual Día de los Niños/ Día de los Libros celebration on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Parque Niños Unidos, 23rd and Folsom Street.

There will be live music, book giveaways and special performances. Children can climb aboard the bookmobile, make art, meet new friends and explore the playground.

Special guests include children’s hula hoop performer Cherry Hoops and bubble artist Sterling Johnson. Back again will be the dynamic Master of Ceremonies, Josue Guardarrama, live DJ PakíPayá and more. Here’s a video that will give you a sense of what will happen.

Coming up at ODC

Uncertain Weather, an ode to Climate Change, will premiere on May 5th and 6th at ODC. The show follows three young people and their canine companion through a meteorological meandering.

Showtimes: 1 pm and 4 pm on Saturday, May 5th and Sunday, May 6th at ODC Theater in the Mission.

Tickets are $10 for a child, $20 for an adult and $35 for a patron and can be purchased here.