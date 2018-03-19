Shooting on Alabama Street leaves 21-year-old man fighting for life

Police found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds near 23rd and Alabama streets at 2:40 a.m. on Saturday. He was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police also reported shots fired at 20th and Alabama about an hour before they found the man. It’s unclear if the incidents are related. A call placed to SFPD was not immediately returned.

No arrests have been made, as the suspects are unknown.

Following the incident, neighbors took to Nextdoor.com and said the shots sounded as though they were fired from a semi-automatic gun. One man who lives on 24th and Alabama streets reported that he awoke that morning to find that a “gunshot through my window.”

Others living near 21st and Alabama found bullet holes in two vehicles on their block.