Wonderful new mural on 21st and Mission streets

It’s been a while since we’ve had such a great addition to the Mission’s walls. The mural, Corazón de Campesinos by Alberto Ybarra, pays homage to San Juan Cítala, in Jalisco, Mexico, the hometown of Ybarra’s mother and her family. As he depicts it from memories of summers he spent there, the farming village encouraged community, whimsy and the growing of beautiful produce.

The 9′ x 45′ mural was sponsored by the Mission Community Market, Mira Waldman and Chikai Ohazama, and building owner Digital Music Universe.

Here are some close-ups, moving left to right.