Vibrators invade SF’s Mission

Some are pink, some are blue, and some are orange. Some have halos over their heads, and some are surrounded by stars and hearts of bliss. Some are tall, some are short, some are fat, some are skinny. Some even say, “Plug me in.” They hang out on mailboxes, walls, street poles, newsstands and wooden boards. In the Mission, they’re everywhere. And yes, they’re vibrators.

Just any vibrator?

“It’s a wand-style vibrator – probably a Magic Wand,” says Haley, a resident vibrator expert at Good Vibrations, adding that the shape, location of the button, and the cord are extra evidence that it is, indeed, a wand.

“The Magic Wand is an icon at this point,” she added. “It’s been our best seller since the ‘70’s.”

Did she know why anyone would blanket the Mission with the iconic toy?

She had no idea. “It’s probably some sex-positive artist,” she said, “although I hope he doesn’t mark up our building.”