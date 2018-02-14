Suspect in break-in on Dorland near Dolores Park found dead

After a stand-off of more than three hours early Wednesday morning, police officers entered a residence on Dorland Avenue to find the suspect dead, according to police.

The incident began at 2:20 a.m. when an adult male entered the residence and assaulted an adult female, police said. The victim managed to flee the building and call the police.

Dozens of police, as well as a crisis intervention team and a tactical team, descended on the block. Officers thought the suspect was barricaded inside and tried to make contact with the suspect.

“After many attempts failed, police made an attempt to enter and located the suspect who was deceased, ” the officer said. Police entered the premises at around 5:30 a.m., police said. No shots were fired before or after entering, police said.

The incident is under investigation and police offered no further information on the ages of the victim and suspect, the cause of death or details of whether the victim was awake when the suspect entered the house.

At 7:30 p.m. Dorland was lined with unmarked police cars, their trucks popped open, but empty.

We will update as we get more information.