Once temporary director leaves SF Department of Police Accountability

Roberto Manuel Fortes, once the temporary director of the Department of Police Accountability who had to step down after allegations of sexual harassment, is resigning from the department’s legal team, Mission Local has learned.

Paul Henderson, the current interim director of the department, confirmed that Fortes submitted his resignation.

“He told me that he wanted to pursue other interests, although he didn’t tell me what those outside interests were,” Henderson said.

Fortes made headlines last May when an employee of the city’s Human Resources Department wrote a letter to the Board of Supervisors, describing an encounter in 2014 during which Fortes allegedly rubbed his erect genitals against her back while the two were alone in his office, The Examiner reported.

The letter also accused him of being incompetent at his job.

The letter was sent shortly after Fortes took over as interim director following the May departure of longtime Director Joyce Hicks. The letter asserted that, because of Fortes’s alleged behavior, he was unfit for the role.

Fortes stepped down that June, though without stating his reasons. He continued to work at the Department of Police Accountability as part of its legal team.

Fortes did not immediately return a call seeking comment, and he did not comment on the allegations when the Examiner reported them last May.

Asked whether there had been additional complaints of misconduct, Henderson said he had not received any.

Fortes has been an attorney at the department since 2009.