‘Window breaker’ spares car in the name of love

A moment of levity has sprung out of San Francisco’s car break-in epidemic: one of our resident smash-and-grabbers, it seems, has a crush.

“I walked past your car every day and I never break your window,” wrote the self-described “window breaker.” “You’re the shining star in my commute every morning. One day we’ll cross paths and I’ll get the courage to ask you on a date in your sexy car.”

The note was left on the windshield of a car parked on 18th Street between Guerrero and Dolores. A photo of the note was posted on Reddit a couple days ago.

Last year, some 30,000 cars were broken into in San Francisco. In the Mission, car break-ins have skyrocketed 86 percent from last year.

Yet it appears one car has been spared – not because of the recently established property crime units or the SFPD’s Park Smart program – but in the name of love.