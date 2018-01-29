Two shootings, a stabbing, and shots fired in SF Mission over the weekend

Shootings & shots fired

A 22-year-old woman was shot by two men believed to be in their 20s at 22nd and Mission streets at around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, police report.

Police found the woman shot after they heard gunfire and saw the vehicle driving away.

The woman was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition. No arrests have been made.

At around 9:44 p.m. on Sunday, a man was shot on 22nd and Shotwell streets, police report.

He heard a loud pop while walking down the street, and saw a car speed away from the scene. Only then did he realize he was shot.

He was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition. The suspects are unknown, and no arrest has been made.

Witnesses heard gunshots and saw a vehicle fleeing the scene at 25th and Shotwell streets on Sunday night at around 8 p.m.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

Stabbing

An argument gave way to a 20-year-old man being stabbed on 25th and Potrero at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say two men were arguing near the intersection when one of the men, of unknown description, stabbed the 20-year-old.

The victim was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition. No arrest has been made.