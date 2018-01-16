Three robberies, a shooting and a stabbing in SF Mission over the weekend

A man believed to be in his 20s was shot near 20th and Shotwell streets and later transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries at around 12:47 a.m. on Saturday.

The unknown suspect fled the scene after shooting the victim shortly after midnight.

No arrest has been made.

Robberies

A 37-year-old man was arrested for punching a woman and trying to grab her phone on a bus at around 3 p.m. near 22nd Street and Potrero Avenue.

The suspect then dropped her phone and got off the bus, where police took him into custody. The victim recovered her phone and refused medical treatment despite her non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday at around 2:22 a.m. near 19th and Mission Streets, three unknown male suspects approached a 28-year old man and told him not to move.

The suspects went through the victim’s pockets and stole his cell phone, wallet and keys. They told the victim to walk away. No arrest has been made.

Minutes later, in a separate robbery, an unknown suspect hit a 24-year-old man from behind with an unknown object at around 2:30 a.m. near 17th Street and Mission streets.

The suspect stole the victim’s wallet and fled. The victim was then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No arrest has been made.

Assault

A man believed to be in his 20s approached a 25-year-old woman and stabbed her with a knife at around 6:55 a.m. on the 21st and Capp streets.

She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police have not yet made an arrest.