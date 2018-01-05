Shooting on 24th, robbery on Treat in SF Mission

Shooting

A 22-year-old man was shot at 24th and York Street at 6:25 p.m. on Thursday, police said. The young man transported himself to the hospital for care. Police report that the gunshot wound is not life-threatening.

There are no suspects at this time.

Robbery

Two men held up a 27-year-old man walking along Treat Street between 17th and 18th at 9:58 p.m. on Thursday.

The two suspects, both believed to be in their 20s, pressed a “hard object” against the victim’s back before grabbing his backpack and fleeing the scene, according to police.

No injury was reported. No arrests have been made.