SF Mission nonprofit nabs corner building for $7.75 million

The Mission Economic Development Agency – or MEDA as most know it – has bought a 16-unit building on the corner of 17th and Mission streets for $7.75 million.

All of the 11 residential and five commercial spaces are currently occupied by mostly longtime, low-income tenants.

The San Francisco Housing Accelerator program provided the multimillion-dollar bridge loan to MEDA as the nonprofit waits until public funds from city’s small sites fund become available. This is the fourth loan the accelerator program has given to MEDA for a small site purchase.

The nonprofit has been on an acquisition spree in recent years. This newest building, at 2093 Mission St., is the 19th purchase under the non-profit’s so-called Small Sites program, which is aimed at protecting longtime residents and neighborhood-serving areas in the neighborhood.

“MEDA is working to purchase corner buildings along the Mission Street commercial corridor – especially between Duboce Avenue and Cesar Chavez Street – so that a proper mix exists to meet our families’ housing and small-business needs, reversing a trend of gentrification and Displacement,” said Karoleen Feng, director of community real estate at MEDA, in a statement.

Aside from small sites, the non-profit is currently developing 534 units on five different sites – all slated to be completed by 2021. In December, the community nonprofit-cum-affordable housing developer bought a decaying building at 18th and Mission for $6 million.

Johnny Oliver, who heads MEDA’s small sites program, said the nonprofit had its eyes on the building for more than a year, but its owner had been asking for a price “that did not meet city guidelines.”

A year later, Oliver said, the priced dropped by about $1 million, and MEDA jumped on it.

MEDA will be doing “rehab” work on the building at around $10,000 to $20,000 per unit, Oliver said.

Oliver said MEDA’s 20th small site purchase, a six-unit property, will come in early February.