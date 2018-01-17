Man attacks self-driving car in SF Mission

A man threw his body onto a self-driving car — a GM Cruise AV — causing a car vs. pedestrian collision at the 16th and Valencia intersection earlier this month, the DMV reported Wednesday.

Operating in “autonomous mode,” the Cruise AV was stopped at a green light, facing northbound on Valencia, waiting to make a right turn onto 16th Street as pedestrians crossed.

Suddenly, a man ran across Valencia Street against the “do not walk” sign, shouting, and struck the left side of the car’s rear bumper and hatch with his entire body. This is all according to a report the self-driving car manufacturer must file with the DMV in the event of a collision.

The man sustained no injuries, but the car did. It suffered “some damage to its right rear light,” according to the report.

The incident occurred on Jan. 2 at around 9:27 p.m.

No police were called, the report says.

Apparently, the Cruise AV has had a lot of activity in San Francisco, as in 2017 GM filed 22 reports with the DMV because of a collision — although the Cruise was never at fault, according to the reports. Five of those collisions occurred in the Mission. The most recent incident on Valencia Street was California’s first self-driving car collision in 2018.