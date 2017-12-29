SNAP: She will be missed

Only Laura will get the humor in being a SNAP, and this post is for her. Many of you have met Laura Wenus, the young woman who came to Mission Local three years ago and stayed.
She is an incredible journalist who is now off to work in radio at KALW. They are lucky to get her, and we will miss her sorely. And no, Laura, you cannot take this post down.
Laura, what will we do without you? Best of luck at KALW!
Bye Laura! Incentive for me to check out KALW again.
Nooooooooo! Laura, we need you! I’m from two generations of journalists, and yours is some of the best reporting I’ve seen anywhere.
That is high praise. Thank you Elizabeth!