SNAP: She will be missed

December, 2017. Photo by Lydia Chávez
By Posted

Only Laura will get the humor in being a SNAP, and this post is for her. Many of you have met Laura Wenus, the young woman who came to Mission Local three years ago and stayed.

She is an incredible journalist who is now off to work in radio at KALW. They are lucky to get her, and we will miss her sorely. And no, Laura, you cannot take this post down.

Filed under: Front Page, Mobile, SNAPS, Today's Mission

4 Comments

  1. Elizabeth C. Creely
    December 29, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Laura, what will we do without you? Best of luck at KALW!

    Reply
  2. Jeffrey DeLeo
    December 29, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Bye Laura! Incentive for me to check out KALW again.

    Reply
  3. Elizabeth
    December 29, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Nooooooooo! Laura, we need you! I’m from two generations of journalists, and yours is some of the best reporting I’ve seen anywhere.

    Reply

