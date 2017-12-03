Photo essay: Mission murals
Photo by Kathleen Narruhn
You can walk anywhere in the Mission and see murals. If I’m able to see the muralist name I’ll take note. Some are hard to identify but each one is an appreciation of art. If you know the name of the artist it can be added.
Muralist Angel Sussman & Sirron Norris Photo by Kathleen Narruhn
Photo by Kathleen Narruhn
Photo by Kathleen Narruhn
Photo by Kathleen Narruhn
Muralist Konorebi Photo by Kathleen Narruhn
Muralist Andre Karpov Photo by Kathleen Narruhn
Photo by Kathleen Narruhn
Photo by Kathleen Narruhn
Muralist Mel Waters Photo by Kathleen Narruhn
Photo by Kathleen Narruhn
