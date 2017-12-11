Over weekend, assault, robbery and shot fired in SF Mission

Police arrested a 27-year-old man for punching a person closing up a store at 2:25 a.m. Saturday at 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue.

The man closing the store, 37, asked the suspect to leave. The suspect then punched the man, who fell to the ground. The suspect tried to run away but was later taken into custody, police say.

The victim was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Robbery

On Sunday at 2:25 a.m., two men believed to be in their 30s stole a man’s cell phone and wallet after threatening him with knives at 18th and Mission streets.

Pointing their knives at the victim, the suspects emptied his pockets and ran away northbound on Capp Street toward 18th.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Shots Fired

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 16th and Guerrero streets at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. They found no victims or damaged property, only a spent shell casing at the scene. Police believe the suspect fled northbound on Guerrero in a car. No arrests have been made.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.