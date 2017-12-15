Neighborhood Notes: Dialects, bazaars, housing survey, straws

Hella small, hella…mint?

Looking for something to do that’s “wicked awesome” and/or “mint”? Check out Through Nonstandard Dialects, a collection of “media-based works” curated by Mat Rappaport that explores local English dialects. It will be showing 24/7 through a dime-sized peephole at Peephole Cinema (280 Orange Alley) Saturday, Dec. 17 through Jan. 29. -JM

More Holiday shopping (Yay.)

The holidays are upon us, and that means – for better or worse – we’re tasked with finding unique, heartfelt gifts for our loved ones. A couple places the Mission are here to help this weekend.

On Saturday from 12-5 p.m., a handful of local artists are putting on a “holiday bazaar” of art, handmade clothing, and accessories. That’s happening at 2498 Harrison Street, and refreshments are being provided.

On Sunday at noon, Galería de la Raza is throwing its Holiday Mercado, which will be selling unique and authentic gifts by Bay Area artists.

Silent Auction

In collaboration with the publishing company McSweeney’s, Trick Dog (3010 20th St.) is hosting a silent auction on Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 6-9 p.m. Discounted cocktails will be provided throughout the evening, and auction proceeds will go to McSweeney’s “charitable arm” as well as SoMArts. (And if you’re a diehard Trick Dog fan, you’ll have a chance to bid on the original artwork from the bar’s children’s book-inspired drink menu.)

MCCLA End-of-Year Performance

Stop by the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts’ and watch its students perform a wide variety of acts including Mixtiso, improv, and flamenco at its “End of the Year Show” on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. Admission is $7. -JM

No straws, no problem

Tacolicious’s five locations and affiliated bars go through 180,000 plastic straws per year, the company says. The way they see it, that’s 180,000 bits of plastic that will end up in landfills or the ocean. So the restaurant group is doing away with the straws entirely and will instead offer paper straws at customers’ requests. Yet Tacolicious is not the first Mission District business to participate in this do-gooder crusade: MakeOut Room has not provided plastic straws in 20 years. -JM

Mission Station Community Meeting

The monthly community meeting at Mission Station (630 Valencia St.) will be held Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m. Stop by to share your experience with crime and policing in the Mission and hear the latest from Capt. Gaetano Caltagirone on the station progress. -JM

Still live here? Tell the city

San Francisco wants to get a good sense of its existing housing stock and it needs citizen input to do that. Enter the Existing Housing Survey, a pretty intensive questionnaire that will help the planning department work out how best to protect the stock of housing that’s already built. -LW

Monk’s Kettle turns ten

Yes that’s right, Monk’s Kettle has a full decade under its belt. The actual anniversary date is Monday, but the tavern is celebrating for ten days in a row so there will be opportunities to party with craft beer thsi weekend – details here. -LW

Jobs!

JobsNOW!, a city agency, is looking for applicants for a variety of positions, including full-time and part-time with private sector employers, as well as 6-month paid internships with community-based organizations and city and county departments. It is now accepting CalFRESH participants, CalWORKs, PAES, and current and former foster youth. To apply, reserve a seat to its pre-screening event on Tuesday, 9 a.m., at 3120 Mission Street. Bring an updated resume, and RSVP by calling 415-575-4600.