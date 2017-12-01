Mob of 15 stabs man, leaves him fighting for life in SF Mission

A man is fighting for his life after he was swarmed by some 15 men and stabbed multiple times near 24th Street and Potrero Avenue at 5:50 a.m. Thursday, police report.

The weapon used to stab the man, 37, is unknown.

The victim was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. No arrests have been made.

This is the third stabbing in two weeks to leave victims in critical condition.

Robbery

Three men, all believed to be in their mid-20s, held up a 57-year-old man at gunpoint near Liberty and Dolores streets at 5:10 a.m. Thursday, police report.

The suspects stepped out of a car and approached the suspect. One of them held a handgun, while the other punched the victim and took his cell phone. The third suspect unsuccessfully tried to pull rings off the victim’s hands.

The victim reported non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.