It’s over: SF Retro Fit, long a place to find quirky cool, will close

Retro Fit, the place where those hunting for the best costume, the coolest sunglasses or vintage purse, will close.

Steven LeMay, the owner, said he has to be out by December 17 so there’s no Christmas for Retro Fit. LeMay tells the story best in the video

In short, Retro Fit is being pushed out of its space at 910 Valencia St. because it cannot pay the rent demanded – $9,680 a month. We will catch up Monday with Veritas, the landlord, and Green Tree Property Management.

LeMay has been one of the most fun owners to talk to along the Valencia corridor. His leaving feels similar to when Mia Gonzalez had to close Encantada Gallery and suddenly, no one shop owner with all of the Mission’s history in her head – and the willingness to talk about it – worked on Valencia Street.

Can a place lose its soul? Does a commercial corridor have a soul?

More immediately, a costume designer in the shop on Saturday wondered what the opera and other performance groups would do with shops like Retro Fit leaving. It’s where we come to look for pieces that we need, she said.

For now, LeMay has not found another space. Permits for the moving truck to park on Valencia’s bike lanes may mean the store will stay beyond the 17th, but that is still up in the air.