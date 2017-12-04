Man dragged while stopping carjacker, woman attacked with hammer in SF Mission

A 56-year-old man was arrested on Friday afternoon at a gas station at Cesar Chavez Street and Potrero Avenue for trying to steal a man’s car while he was paying for gas.

The victim, 54, had left his keys in his car while he was paying for the gas. The suspect jumped into the car and started to drive away. The victim tried to open the car door and was briefly dragged before the suspect crashed the car.

At around 5 p.m., police arrested the suspect. Both the victim and the suspect were transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Assaults

A man of unknown age struck a 60-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man with a hammer near Alameda and Bryant streets at 8:17 p.m. on Sunday.

The suspect grabbed the young man by the mouth and hit him with a hammer. He then used the hammer to hit the woman.

Both victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrest has been made.

At 4:30 a.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was arrested for attacking a 20-year-old man with a belt buckle at 23rd and Mission streets.

The victim was walking when the suspect came up from behind, grabbed the him, and hit him multiple times with the belt buckle.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three Robberies

A group of four men robbed a 21-year-old man at knifepoint at 16th and Mission streets at 11:45 p.m. Friday.

The man was standing at the intersection when one suspect approached with a knife and told him to hand over his things. Meanwhile, three other men believed to be in their 20s surrounded the victim. The victim gave them his belongings, and all four suspects ran away westbound on 16th Street, and then southbound on Hoff Street.

The victim reported no injuries, and no arrests have been made.

Just after midnight on Sunday, a man thought to be his 20s robbed a 36-year-old man using a simulated gun near 21st and Folsom streets.

The suspect approached the man from behind, pretended to have a gun in his pocket, and demanded the victim’s possessions. The victim handed over his wallet and cell phone. The suspect then got into a getaway car and rode off eastbound on 20th street.

No injuries were reported and no arrest has been made.

At 12:50 a.m. Monday, two men thought to be in their 20s robbed a 38-year-old man at gunpoint near Capp and Minna streets.

The victim was walking down the street when a car pulled up and parked. The suspects got out of the car, each with a handgun drawn. They pushed the victim to the ground and took his cell phone, backpack, passport, wallet, and ID.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.