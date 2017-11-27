VIDEO: Inmates at SF jail reflect on Thanksgiving over a meal

A group of inmates at San Francisco’s maximum security Jail #4 celebrated Thanksgiving this year through an in-custody program, Discovering Your True Self. Men choose to join the program, which meets weekly.

Volunteers bought, cooked and served the Thanksgiving meal to the 40 men who participate in the program. The population of Jail #4 changes daily, but on the eve of Thanksgiving, 315 men were being held there. In 2016, 48 percent of city’s jail population was black, though only six percent of the city’s population is black.

From the County Jail: