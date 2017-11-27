Suspicious package prompts office evacuation in SF Mission

Emergency responders at 17th and Alabama streets responding to reports of a suspicious package later found to be no threat. Photo by Julian Mark

A cardboard box left in the vicinity of 17th and Alabama streets Monday morning prompted emergency responders to evacuate around 200 people from an office building in the Mission District, but police determined it wasn’t a threat.

Police responded around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning to a call about a suspicious package, said Mission Station Captain Gaetano Caltagirone.

Some 10 officers and the bomb squad responded to the scene.

Caltagirone said officers found a cardboard box, measuring 10 by 12 by 4 inches, with some writing on it. Though he declined to specify what the writing said, he said, “it didn’t look right.”

Nonetheless, officers found no bomb and, upon further investigation, determined the box not to be suspicious after all.

Workers at a nearby building estimated some 200 people worked there and were evacuated.

“I’m happy they came out, got everybody out, better to be safe than sorry,” said Will Yarbrough, who works in the building.