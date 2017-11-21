Shots fired in front of SF Mission’s Bernal Dwellings

A 20-year-old man was shot at but not injured Monday around 11:10 p.m. in front of Bernal Dwellings, a housing complex at Cesar Chavez and Harrison streets.

The victim was walking down the street when the two men, whose descriptions police have not provided, used a handgun to fire “several shots” at him.

One person was arrested, but it’s unclear who — the two suspects fled, according to a report from police, and a call placed to SFPD was not immediately returned.

Woman intervenes in robbery

A man in his 40s stole some t-shirts from a store at 23rd and Mission streets just before 5 p.m. Monday, police say, and was nearly thwarted by a 60-year-old woman.

The man walked into the store at around 4:44 p.m, holding a knife at his side. He initially took a sweatshirt, but the woman in the store grabbed it from him when he tried to walk out without paying. Yet the man, steadfast in his hunt for free apparel, took some t-shirts and ran away northbound on Mission Street, before the woman could get to him again.

No injuries were reported, and no arrest has been made.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.