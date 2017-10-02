Knives, bats, hammer used in various weekend crimes in the Mission

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with crime reports for Monday, September 2.

Robberies with knife and baseball bat

Three men of unknown age robbed a 22-year-old man of his wallet at knifepoint on 25th and Harrison streets at around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim was walking down the street when three men approached him. One of the suspects threatened the victim with a knife while the other two grabbed him by the wrists, searched his pockets and took his wallet. The three suspects then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

On Sunday at 12:10 a.m., a man of unknown age robbed a 48-year-old man of his cash using a knife and a baseball bat on Alabama and Mariposa streets.

The suspect pulled his car up to the victim, approached him with a bat in one hand and a knife in the other and demanded his property. The victim handed the man some money, and the suspect drove away northbound on Alabama Street in his car.

No injuries were reported, and no arrest has been made.

A bystander successfully intervened in a laptop robbery Sunday afternoon. The robber, a 32-year-old man, took a laptop from a 62-year-old woman.

The woman confronted the robber and tried to get her laptop back. A witness then intervened and stopped the suspect, who was located later by officers and arrested.

The incident unfolded on Mission Street between 21st and 22nd streets at 4 p.m. on Sunday. No injuries were reported.

At 1:08 a.m. on Monday a 32-year-old man was inside a business near 19th and Mission streets when a group of five men grabbed him from behind and took his cell phone and passport.

The man left the business, but one of the suspects followed him, then started punching him.

The victim fell to the ground, having suffered a non-life-threatening injury. No arrests were made.

Assaults

Police report that a 50-year-old man hit a 48-year-old man in the leg with a bat on South Van Ness Avenue between 25th and 26th streets at around 8 a.m. Friday.

The men were trading comments about a previous incident, and the exchange quickly devolved into violence.

The victim was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition. No arrest has been made.

At around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, a man of unknown age hit a 54-year-old man over the head with hammer on Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue.

The suspect ran away southbound on Mission Street after approaching the victim and striking him once.

The victim was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition. No arrest has been made.

Burglary

At around 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, a 37-year-old woman returned to her home on Cesar Chavez and Folsom streets to find someone in her house stealing her property.

Upon arrival, she found her door forced open. As she stepped inside she heard footsteps and immediately went into her bedroom and locked the door. She called 911 and the suspect fled in an unknown direction with a television.

No injuries were reported and no arrest has been made.

Vehicle Collision

A reader reported a car wreck occurred on 19th Street and South Van Ness Avenue over the weekend, saying one person had been transported in an ambulance. It’s unclear how the incident unfolded or how serious the resulting injuries were.

Shopping Cart Fire

Officers responded at 12:13 a.m. on Monday to a call about a shopping cart on fire on Valencia Street between 14th and 15th streets.

Upon arrival, police were able to extinguish the fire, no injuries were reported, and no suspect was identified.

Shots Fired

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Cesar Chavez between Vermont and Connecticut streets at 1:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Police found two vehicles with bullet damage as well as some shell casings. Police believe the suspects to be two males in their 20s.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.