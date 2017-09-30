Photo exhibit at Artillery AG tonight

Going on now at ArtilleryAG at 2751 Mission St. is a photography exhibition of the showing the work of Anna Ruch, a Mission resident, who, as it happens also turned 30 today. After leaving her post with the White House photo office, Ruch volunteered to document people in transit through Greece from the Middle East and North Africa.

Her work was shot in Greece. One group of photos are set in the camps on Leros; the others were shot at Athens shelters for unaccompanied minors. The individuals there were not photographed but their notes and ephemera are posted. The effort is operated by ECHO 100+ an Austrian nonprofit that supports people in transit on two camps.

The exhibit will be open until 9 p.m. tonight and you can meet the artist.