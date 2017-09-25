Nonprofit launches program to help artists find affordable housing

Disclosure: Mission Local rents its office space from MEDA.

While affordable studio space has long been a concern in the local arts scene, the San Francisco Arts Commission and the Mission Economic Development Agency have now launched a program focusing on another factor in stabilizing the artistic community: Housing.

The program, apparently the first of its kind in the city, consists of a $115,000 grant.

MEDA will use that to pay a housing coach to guide artists through the process of applying for the city’s below-market-rate housing programs, plus an information campaign to get the word out.

Whether it’s their housing or workplace, artists in San Francisco are feeling serious price pressures, said Peter Papadopoulos, who is working on outreach for the project.

“Losing one or the other is enough to knock a person out of the Bay Area,” he said.

While the initiative doesn’t offer assistance in paying rent, it’s aimed at helping artists navigate the system for getting into rental and home-purchasing programs with the city.

It’s open to artists living throughout the city, and those who are living outside San Francisco but have been displaced or evicted from the city in the past two years (2015-2017).

The coaching helps artists get their finances and documentation in order, a process that can sometimes be tricky for artists bringing in an irregular or unpredictable income.

That also means educating people about the options available to them that could improve their chances of being chosen for a below-market-rate unit. Tenants forced out by no-fault evictions, for example, may qualify for a certificate of preference for the city.

“[We’re] changing the dialogue for people to understand that there are options now,” said MEDA’s spokesperson, Christopher Gil.

Gil said the city’s arts scene is part of the fabric of its community.

“If you lose that, what do we have left?” he said.

A workshop specific to artists is planned for Nov. 14. To access the nonprofit’s housing programs, artists can visit MEDA’s housing opportunities page, or call (415) 282-3334 ext. 126.