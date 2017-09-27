Cyclist in life-threatening condition after 24th Street collision

A 48-year-old male cyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after colliding with a car on 24th and Guerrero streets around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, police report.

Police say he went through a red light on his bicycle and struck a vehicle.

We will update this story if and when more information becomes available.

Robbery

A 45-year-old man was arrested for attempting to rob food from a store using a knife on 16th and Bryant streets at 10:56 p.m. Monday.

Police report the man was confronted by security while trying to steal the items from the store. He then took out a knife and tried to flee with the items, but was captured by a guard.

No injuries were reported.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.