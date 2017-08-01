Skateboard assault and hit-and-run in SF Mission

Police report a 29-year-old man was the victim of a skateboard attack Saturday afternoon. At 5:30 p.m., the victim was walking through Potrero del Sol park when two youths, one estimated to be 10 or 11 years old and the other estimated to be 14-16 years old, threw water on the man.

The youths then hit the victim with a skateboard and punched him. He was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition with pain in the back and face. No arrest has been made.

Hit-and-run

At 11:23 p.m. on Saturday, a 45-year-old woman was sitting in her parked car at 26th and Bartlett streets when the driver of a dark-colored SUV, a woman estimated to be 35 years old, struck the victim’s car from behind.

The suspect driver fled the scene, and the victim was left with non-life-threatening neck and back injuries, for which she was transported to the hospital. The suspect fled the scene and was not arrested.

Additional Robbery

On Friday night at 10:15 p.m., a 27-year-old man was approached by two men in their 20s on Rosemont Place, near 14th Street. The men held the victim at gunpoint, demanding his belongings. They took the victim’s drugs, cell phone, and wallet, then fled southbound along Rosemont Place. No arrest has been made, and the victim was not injured.

Burglaries

Two homes within a few blocks of one another were burgled about an hour apart over the weekend, with the occupants at home.

At 3:40 a.m., the resident of a home on 23rd Street between Folsom and Shotwell streets was woken up by his alarm. The man went to the kitchen and saw someone had broken into a window to gain entry. The kitchen was left in disarray, but no loss was reported, and no suspect description was available.

Barely more than an hour later, at 4:51 a.m., someone entered the garage of a home on Treat Avenue between 25th and 26th streets. The suspect, estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old, entered the garage and took the victim’s bicycle. No injury was reported and no arrest was made.

Two men robbed a third at gunpoint at 11th and Folsom streets shortly after noon Monday, according to a police report.

The suspects, who appeared to be in their 20s, held the victim against a wall, pointed their gun at him, and searched his pockets. They hit the victim and then left the scene taking his cell phone, passport and phone. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the blow and was not transported to the hospital. No arrests were made.

In another incident Monday morning, a man stole a woman’s phone after a brief struggle on a Muni bus, according to police. The bus had stopped at 24th and Mission at around 10 a.m. The woman, 42, had her phone out when the man, who police estimate to be in his late thirties or early forties, made a grab for it, according to the report. No arrests were made.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.