$1 coffee and donuts all day at 19th and Alabama St.

DesignMap, a user experience design company on 19th and Alabama streets, is selling $1 coffee and donuts until 5 p.m. today.

It’s their second annual fundraiser, according to DesignMap employee Sarah Lutz, who was working her shift at the stand set up in front of their offices. They donate the money they raise to local organizations. Last year, the several hundred dollars they made went to the Boys and Girls Club. This year, the proceeds will go to the Homeless Prenatal Program.

Lutz and her shift partner, Rona Asuncion, said they’ve sold a lot of coffee and donuts so far to people who work in the neighborhood and were walking to work.

“We’ve been getting a lot of foot traffic from the hospital,” Lutz said.

DesignMap is a decade-old company, and Asuncion said it had been in the neighborhood for the last five years. Both she and Lutz are designers, working to make software more user-friendly. Typically, this means they identify the problems of a company’s current website or app then come up with design solutions to meet their goals. Their clients have included Salesforce and the San Francisco blog The Bold Italic.