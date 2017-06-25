Snap: Raising money for the Alex Neito memorial

Musicians and poets raised money Saturday evening for an Alex Nieto memorial. The performance venues were Adobe Books, Sun Rise Restaurant, and the sidewalk in front of La Reyna Bakery on 24th Street.

The community has maintained an unofficial memorial on Bernal Heights since Nieto was killed by police in 2014. In December, the Board of Supervisors voted 9-1 to approve a permanent memorial. Fundraising began with an anniversary concert on March 21 and continues with a GoFundMe campaign.