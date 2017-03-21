Alex Nieto memorial concert at the Brava Theater tonight

Refugio Nieto, Alex Nieto's father, trimming flowers at his memorial on Bernal Hill after the trial Friday. Nieto would have turned 30 that day. Photo by Joe Rivano Barros.

On the third anniversary of police shooting victim Alex Nieto’s death, a concert to kick-start a fundraising campaign for the construction of a permanent memorial in his honor will be held tonight at 24th Street’s Brava Theater.

Nieto was shot and killed by four San Francisco Police officers on March 21, 2014 on top of Bernal Hill. Since then, the local community has mobilized around seeking justice in the controversial shooting and against police violence.

Last March, a jury exonerated the four officers involved in the shooting from wrongdoing. A proposal to install a memorial at the site where Nieto was killed was approved by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in December 2016.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and will feature a roster of live performances by local artists including Santana’s Karl Perrazzo, Loco Bloco and San Francisco Poet Laureate Alejandro Murguia.

The Amor for Alex Nieto Now and Forever Memorial Concert will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Brava Theater at 2781 24th St. General admission for the concert is $20 and tickets can be purchased here. All concert proceeds will go toward the Alex Nieto Memorial.