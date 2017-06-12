NBA finals from the Mission: Fans flood the streets, 16th blocked off

10:30 p.m.

At 22nd and Mission streets, the traffic is blocked off and the crowds are still big, celebrating with fireworks.

10:22 p.m.

The party has cleared off of 16th street and moved onto the sidewalks, put police are still blocking the traffic between Valencia and Guerrero.

9:50 p.m.

On 16th Street.

9:43 p.m.

“Fuck LeBron,” chants on 16th Street. Firecrackers on Albion.

At 24th Street the party rages on.

9:39 pm.

Police on motorcycles are booed by the crowd at 24th and Mission streets.

9:35 p.m.

The Muni 22 can’t get through and 16th Street is shut down from Guerrero to Valencia.

Some cheering at Mission and 16th but the party is mid-block 16th between Valencia and Guerrero Streets.

You can hear the noise nearly a block away. There is a throng of 100 people and the police are blocking car traffic from turning onto 16th from Valencia toward Guerrero. There are probably 200 people now at 16th and Albion Streets.



9:28 p.m.

A Google bus is stopped by Warriors fans at 24th street.

8:44 p.m. Victory!

It’s been noisy all night at the bars, but winning?

From Napper Tandy:

Minutes before: At a last minute save the bar erupts at Casanova. It’s looking great but the tension is insane. When the clock runs out? A raucous countdown and a massive cheer fills the bar, and “We are the champions” plays on the speakers.

“My family is form Oklahoma, and they are pissed at me,” says Jonathan Crawford, celebrating on 24th Street. “But I’m Bay Area. For life.”

“I’m so elated. The pain was worth it,” says fan Adriana

People on the streets love this team.

“I knew that with Steph Curry and Kevin Durant on the same team…there was no way they would lose. Add Klay Thompson .. you got a winning team,” said Chris Trelles.

“I feel the energy, that’s what the Warriors bring, cause they’re such an upbeat team,” says Chika Emeka outside Giordano’s on 16th Street. “We knew they were gonna win.”

How did she know?

“Because KD’s on the team!”

For Herbert Molina the turnaround made the night.

“It feels great, it’s unbelievable just because of what happened last year…Just coming back here revisiting that again and, being from here, it’s an honor just witnessing history again,” he said. “Everybody is already connected to the team, and they’re moving here in two years so I guess that connection, it’s just there.”

Already, there are predictions about what the night will hold.

“In 20 minutes there will be a riot on Mission street!” said Kerry

But first, some high fives.

“Redemption!” yells one fan outside Giordano Bros. on 16th Street.

At Delirium, people are on the tables.

One woman hugs our reporter, who was wearing a Klay Thompson jersey. “She hugged me and called me Klay.”

This does mark the end of the finals, however.

“It’s over,” remarks John. “Now I have to wait a whole year for basketball. It’s bullshit, I wanted Game 7.”

Says the bartender at Napper Tandy: “Best moment of the night? Closing up!”

9:24 p.m. and 24th Street is exploding.