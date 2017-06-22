Man stabbed in Mission District in critical condition

Police report that early Thursday morning at 3:03 a.m. a 35-year-old man was stabbed at 16th and Mission streets. Police arrived quickly at the scene but the four suspects, three males and one female, got away. An ambulance took the victim away to hospital in critical condition.

Police also reported one robbery and an assault in the Mission District over the past two days.

At 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday a 25 and a 35-year-0ld male repeatedly assaulted a 60-year-old-man at 15th and Mission street. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two suspects got away with the victim’s wallet.

A witness also reported an assault to police on Wednesday at 10:17 p.m. The suspect fled before police arrived, leaving a 22-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.