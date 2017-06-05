June 14th Fundraiser for Dolores Street Services at the Make Out Room

The North Bernal Heights chapter of SolidaritySundays is holding a fundraiser for Dolores Street Community Services on June 14th from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Make Out Room at 3225 22nd St.

The funds will be directed to the organization’s Deportation Defense program, which assists low-income San Francisco residents facing deportation or other issues.

Ana Camila Herrera, the managing immigration attorney for Dolores Street’s Deportation Defense & Legal Advocacy Program, said their offices had experienced a dramatic increase in the number of calls and walk-ins from immigrants wanting to understand their rights.

“There is a lot of fear,” said Herrera. As an example, she said that in one month earlier this year their office received 80 phone calls for help, compared to just a dozen in the same period before Trump’s election. “The money raised will give us more capacity to serve our low-income clients,” she said. For those who miss the fundraiser, donations can be made here. If you are a local business and want to offer a gift certificates for a raffle that will be held at the fundraiser, please let organizers know on the event page.