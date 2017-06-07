Housing may replace burned former Cole Hardware site

Condos may replace the burned-out space on Mission Street that previously housed Cole Hardware.

The preliminary plans submitted to the city call for a five-story building with eight apartments over a ground-floor commercial space.

Eight parking spaces and 16 bike storage spaces would be included.

All of the units would be market-rate, as the building’s small size does not trigger inclusionary housing requirements.

The property does not include the Graywood Hotel, an SRO on the corner of Mission and 29th streets and adjacent to Cole Hardware. That property is up for sale and its former ground floor tenant, the venerable 3300 Club, has moved out.

Property records show that the site was acquired by 3310 Mission St LP in March, a firm represented by John Stricklin. Stricklin did not return calls for comment.

The plans submitted are preliminary, and will need to complete neighborhood notification and planning approval processes to move ahead.