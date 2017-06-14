Shooter turns gun on himself after killing three at UPS building

Update: At a 3:30 p.m. press conference, Assistant Police Chief Toney Chaplin confirmed they found a person hiding in the building and brought them to safety. After the building search, UPS employees were allowed to enter the building to retrieve their belongings.

A shooter dressed in a UPS uniform shot and killed three people Wednesday morning at the UPS building in San Francisco and then turned the gun on himself, according to the Assistant Police Chief Toney Chaplin.

Chaplin would not confirm that the shooter was an employee – only that he was dressed in the familiar brown uniform. The shooter opened fire at the UPS building at 17th and Utah Streets at around 8:55 a.m. Chaplin said he could not confirm that all three fatalities were UPS workers because there were other people in the building at the time of the incident.

UPS said that there are 350 people who work in the building that is situated between Utah and San Bruno between 16th and 17th Streets.

Two other victims are being treated for injuries at San Francisco General Hospital. At 11:47 a.m. the building was still on lockdown, and in the afternoon, they found one person hiding in the place.

Chaplin said that officers made contact with the suspect inside the building and saw that he was still armed with an assault weapon. The suspect then turned the gun on himself and discharged the weapon, Chaplin said. Although police know the name of the suspect they were not yet releasing it. They were also not releasing names or details of any of the victims.

Chaplin said they found two firearms in the building and added that there were dozens of witnesses. He confirmed officers have finished interviewing the witnesses and are still in the process of interviewing family members of the victims.

One driver said the shooting occurred on the third floor of the building.

Police evacuated the building shortly after the incident began at around 8:40 a.m., according to a driver. Many were gathered outside at the corners of 16th and Utah and 17th and Utah. At a dozen police cars and a fire truck. Potrero street was blocked off between 15th and 18th streets.

At 9:44 a.m. police were frisking UPS workers before letting them into a holding area. They were counting employees to make sure everyone was accounted for and supervisors were being asked to account for the workers in their sections.

Jack Stephens, who has been working at UPS for the past 11 years, said he returned to the building this morning at 8:25 a.m. Shortly afterwards he was told there was “A driver shooting other drivers on the third floor.”

Those on the first floor were evacuated to 16th street, while those on the second were evacuated to 17th, he said.

Active shooter situation at 17th and Utah in Mission District at UPS store, two bodies seen by reporters. #SFPD #SF #Mission pic.twitter.com/tZlaHLMjFQ — Joe Rivano Barros (@jrivanob) June 14, 2017

Stephens said no one heard the shooting as the building is too noisy. “Everyone is safe and fine except for the three or four who got hit,” he said.

“One of the eyewitnesses said it was a guy in brown,” Stephens added referring to the shooter. “Names are being thrown around.”

The officer on the scene added that at least one person was sheltered somewhere in the building. A supervisor today was asking drivers if they knew the sheltered driver’s phone number. The supervisor also told everyone on the scene that they would be interviewed by the police. The person has since been found and is safe.

The California Highway Patrol has blocked off the ramp for northbound traffic on Highway 101.

Each level of the UPS building is dedicated to serving a different area of the city. The third floor, where the shooting reportedly took place, serves the Sunset and Panhandle neighborhoods.

The suspect was still in the building at 9:30 a.m., according a police officer at the scene. At 11 a.m. another police officer on the scene said the shooter was no longer considered active.



This is a developing story and we will update as more details become available. Refresh for updates.